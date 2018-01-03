Ads may be coming to Amazon’s Alexa in 2018: Report

Amazon has plans to monetize its voice assistant experience even more. The e-commerce giant has reportedly been talking to companies about letting them advertise products on the Echo, according to CNBC .

The ads would allegedly work similarly to Google’s search ad experience, giving companies a chance to be at the top of results for targeted shoppers, based on past purchases. Additionally, writes CNBC, Amazon is looking at Alexa’s skills for ad opportunities; “Someone asking the Echo for help cleaning up a spill might be nudged to use a specific brand.” As more consumers gravitate toward voice-enabled devices, this move would help Amazon level up as a real digital ad competitor to the Google/Facebook duopoly.

Amazon told CNBC it does not plan to add advertising to Alexa’s mix. You can read the full CNBC report here.CGW