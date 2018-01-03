Ads may be coming to Amazon’s Alexa in 2018: Report

Amazon has plans to monetize its voice assistant experience even more. The e-commerce giant has reportedly been talking to companies about letting them advertise products on the Echo, according to CNBC.
The ads would allegedly work similarly to Google’s search ad experience, giving companies a chance to be at the top of results for targeted shoppers, based on past purchases. Additionally, writes CNBC, Amazon is looking at Alexa’s skills for ad opportunities; “Someone asking the Echo for help cleaning up a spill might be nudged to use a specific brand.” As more consumers gravitate toward voice-enabled devices, this move would help Amazon level up as a real digital ad competitor to the Google/Facebook duopoly.
Amazon told CNBC it does not plan to add advertising to Alexa’s mix. You can read the full CNBC report here.CGW