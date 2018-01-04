How To Expand Your Job Description Without Annoying Your Boss

Even if things are going well at work, you can’t help but think you’d be happier if you were doing more. Maybe it’s a project you’re dying to get involved in. Or a skill you’d love to build. Or a team you’d like to work more closely with.

I’ve been there myself. I loved the ins and outs of being a headhunter, but I wasn’t fulfilled. So, I branched out, and in addition to my recruiting responsibilities, I started writing articles for my company’s blog. Of course, as you know, doing this can be a little tricky. Every organization comes with its own nuances and ways to best navigate the landscape–and your manager can make this really easy or really hard, depending on how much they value your growth and how much room there actually is in your role or on your team to expand. Related: How To Use Your Emotional Intelligence To Rewrite Your Job Description But the truth is that your career development is on you–and there’s no reason you can’t explore your options. Here’s how you can expand your role to work on things that matter to you (without overstepping those scary boss boundaries). 1. Make It Clear How You’ll Add Value When pursuing a new project or responsibility, consider the value it’ll have on the company’s bottom line. What problem is it solving? How is it making things more efficient? How is it helping your team or company reach its goals? How does your involvement benefit everyone? The more you can quantify or explain the output of your new passion project, the more likely you’ll get the green light (and possibly the budget) from your boss to run with it.

(We’ve even made you this handy worksheet to plan out your pitch. Just click File > Download as > any file type you’d like to get started.) Early in my career working in sales at a Fortune 500 company, I decided to branch out into people development. It was a far cry from my job description, but I wanted the experience, so I came up with the idea of putting together a mentoring program for the entire Southeast Division. The idea stemmed from new employees wanting to build a connection with management but unsure of how to break the ice. Related: Five Skills You’ll Need To Lead The Company Of The Future As the program grew and ultimately enhanced company culture, over 100 teammates directly benefited from my work. It bridged a gap by introducing less-experienced employees to leadership, gave those who were mid-level an opportunity to lead as a mentor and network up as a mentee, and provided the bosses with an opportunity to see first-hand what their direct reports were working on. The program was set up so that everybody won. When you invite others to participate, as well as benefit, from your work, you gain their support and encouragement (and the support and encouragement of your boss). Plus, looping others in lets you pick their brain and learn from their various expertise. 2. Capitalize On Learning Opportunities Does your company host lunch-and-learns or workshops, or allow employees to attend conferences? Get involved in anything that piques your interest–seriously, that’s what they’re there for. If it’s not hosted by your team but is up your alley, ask your manager if you can shadow another department’s training (if you get all your work done).