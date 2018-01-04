How To Expand Your Job Description Without Annoying Your Boss

Even if things are going well at work, you can’t help but think you’d be happier if you were doing more. Maybe it’s a project you’re dying to get involved in. Or a skill you’d love to build. Or a team you’d like to work more closely with.

I’ve been there myself. I loved the ins and outs of being a headhunter, but I wasn’t fulfilled. So, I branched out, and in addition to my recruiting responsibilities, I started writing articles for my company’s blog.

Of course, as you know, doing this can be a little tricky. Every organization comes with its own nuances and ways to best navigate the landscape–and your manager can make this really easy or really hard, depending on how much they value your growth and how much room there actually is in your role or on your team to expand.

But the truth is that your career development is on you–and there’s no reason you can’t explore your options. Here’s how you can expand your role to work on things that matter to you (without overstepping those scary boss boundaries).

1. Make It Clear How You’ll Add Value

When pursuing a new project or responsibility, consider the value it’ll have on the company’s bottom line. What problem is it solving? How is it making things more efficient? How is it helping your team or company reach its goals? How does your involvement benefit everyone?

The more you can quantify or explain the output of your new passion project, the more likely you’ll get the green light (and possibly the budget) from your boss to run with it.