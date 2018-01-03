Flight crews on Air New Zealand are testing out Google’s live-translation headphones

Passengers traveling on Air New Zealand will be able to order a tomato juice with ice on the side from their flight attendant in any language they wish. The airline is testing out the live-translation function of Google’s wireless Bluetooth Pixel Buds headphones , which can instantly translate from some 40 languages.

Air New Zealand, which services 30 international destinations, is the first airline globally to give the technology a trial run, hooking up flight attendants, flight crew, and airline staff with the headphones in the hopes of making check-in, boarding, and in-flight time even more seamless. It’s what customers have come to expect from the forward-thinking Air New Zealand, which has tested artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and even robot staff.

“It’s crucial we embrace technology solutions and collaborating with like-minded partners helps us keep ahead of the game,” said Avi Golan, Air New Zealand’s Chief Digital Officer, in a statement.

The airline currently has no plans to fully implement the technology, instead relying on its multi-lingual staff and the international language of gesticulating wildly while speaking English at full volume.ML