Flight crews on Air New Zealand are testing out Google’s live-translation headphones

Passengers traveling on Air New Zealand will be able to order a tomato juice with ice on the side from their flight attendant in any language they wish. The airline is testing out the live-translation function of Google’s wireless Bluetooth Pixel Buds headphones, which can instantly translate from some 40 languages.
Air New Zealand, which services 30 international destinations, is the first airline globally to give the technology a trial run, hooking up flight attendants, flight crew, and airline staff with the headphones in the hopes of making check-in, boarding, and in-flight time even more seamless. It’s what customers have come to expect from the forward-thinking Air New Zealand, which has tested artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and even robot staff.
“It’s crucial we embrace technology solutions and collaborating with like-minded partners helps us keep ahead of the game,” said Avi Golan, Air New Zealand’s Chief Digital Officer, in a statement.
The airline currently has no plans to fully implement the technology, instead relying on its multi-lingual staff and the international language of gesticulating wildly while speaking English at full volume.ML