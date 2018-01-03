Samsung will introduce three new health tech products at CES

All three products come from C-Lab, Samsung’s in-house incubator program, reports CNet. The three products are:
- GoBreath: a device that looks like an inhaler that teaches patients with lung damage techniques to help with their post-op recovery. The device also checks their lung recovery and allows doctors to monitor that recovery remotely.
- Relúmĭno: a pair of smart glasses that can call out individual items–like a set of car keys–on the screen to make it easier for the wearer to see them.
- S-Ray: a new directional speaker that beams sound into a user’s ears from other devices.