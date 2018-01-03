advertisement
China wants to be AI leader with new $2.1 billion research park

[Photo: Flickr user Caitriana Nicholson]

The country is building the 13.8 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) technology campus in the suburban Mentougou district in western Beijing, reports CNBC. It will take five years to complete and will cover 54.87 hectares when done, accommodating around 400 businesses. The move is part of an effort announced by China in July of last year to become the world’s leader in AI by 2031.MG

