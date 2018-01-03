Amazon patents a mirror that lets you try on clothes, virtually

The blended reality mirror would be a boon for Amazon users who love to shop online for clothes. The patent describes the device as a display that would allow the user to virtually “try on” clothes to see what they would look like–and those virtual clothes would even move in real time as the user moves. “When the user views the mirror, the user sees a reflection from the mirror of illuminated objects in the scene and the transmitted images from the display device through the mirror, the transmitted images being perceived as part of the reflected scene,” the patent explains. As always, it’s worth noting that companies patent a number of things without them ever seeing the light of day. However, considering such a device would give Amazon a major leg up in the online apparel world, we’d like to think this patented device is closer to a real-world launch than most.MG
