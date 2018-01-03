advertisement
Spotify is being sued for $1.6 billion for using thousands of songs without a license

[Photo: Pankaj Patel/Unsplash]

Wixen Music Publishing filed the lawsuit against the streaming music giant last week, alleging the company has used thousands of songs without compensation, reports CNBC (via Reuters). Among the songs are hits by Tom Petty, Neil Young, and the Doors. In the suit, Wixen said Spotify failed to obtain a direct or a compulsory license that it needed to distribute the songs, which include “Free Fallin” by Tom Petty and “Light My Fire” by the Doors.

