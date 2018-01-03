Twitter protesters say Jack Dorsey will be complicit in a Trump-launched nuclear war

The protest group Resistance SF has projected the phrase “@jack is #complicit” onto the walls of Twitter’s headquarters after Donald Trump reminded the world in a tweet that he has a nuclear button he can press at any time.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

In an accompanying Facebook post showing photos of the “@jack is #complicit” projection, Resistance SF said, “@jack breaks the rules of his own company, Twitter, to amplify a madman and endanger the world. Jack Dorsey must resign or ban @realDonaldTrump.” The organization is also planning a protest outside of Twitter’s headquarters at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time today.

MG