Twitter protesters say Jack Dorsey will be complicit in a Trump-launched nuclear war

[Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

The protest group Resistance SF has projected the phrase “@jack is #complicit” onto the walls of Twitter’s headquarters after Donald Trump reminded the world in a tweet that he has a nuclear button he can press at any time.

In an accompanying Facebook post showing photos of the “@jack is #complicit” projection, Resistance SF said, “@jack breaks the rules of his own company, Twitter, to amplify a madman and endanger the world. Jack Dorsey must resign or ban @realDonaldTrump.” The organization is also planning a protest outside of Twitter’s headquarters at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time today.

