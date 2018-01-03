Amazon reveals Prime’s most popular products and media of 2017

The company has posted an infographic of the top Prime purchases of last year. Amazon says there are now 100 million items available for purchase using Prime. Among the most popular:
- Most-purchased items: Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and Amazon Basics Cables
- Most-ordered item on AmazonFresh: bananas
- Fastest Prime Now deliveries: 8 minutes for a forehead thermometer; 9 minutes for 5 pints of ice-cream
- Most-pressed Amazon Dash button: Bounty paper towels
- Most-watched Prime Video original series globally: The Grand Tour
- Most-watched Prime Video original series in the U.S.: Sneaky Pete
- Most-played Prime Music: “Believer” by Imagine Dragons
- Best Prime Day seller in the U.S.: Instant Pot Pressure Cooker