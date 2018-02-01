Your Creative Calendar: 69 Things to Do, See, and Hear This February

January is over at last. It seemed to linger a little longer than usual this year, with not much in the way of great movies, allowing Jumanji to dominate the box office for an astounding number of weeks in a row. But that’s all in the past now. We’ve moved on to February, the time of Valentine’s Day, when the final entry in the Fifty Shades series will send S&M-lite fans into ecstasies one last time. February is, of course, also Black History Month, and this one will see the release of the astronomically hyped Black Panther movie–the first black superhero movie since Blade in the ’90s–which promises to scratch off a box office record or two. And there’s plenty more to look forward to where that came from as well. Read on to find out how much the shortest month of the year is overflowing with entertainment options.