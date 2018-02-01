advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 69 Things to Do, See, and Hear This February

Get ready to prowl with “Black Panther,” get loud with Screaming Females, and return to “Homeland” with your Creative Calendar for February.

By Joe Berkowitz

January is over at last. It seemed to linger a little longer than usual this year, with not much in the way of great movies, allowing Jumanji to dominate the box office for an astounding number of weeks in a row. But that’s all in the past now. We’ve moved on to February, the time of Valentine’s Day, when the final entry in the Fifty Shades series will send S&M-lite fans into ecstasies one last time. February is, of course, also Black History Month, and this one will see the release of the astronomically hyped Black Panther movie–the first black superhero movie since Blade in the ’90s–which promises to scratch off a box office record or two. And there’s plenty more to look forward to where that came from as well. Read on to find out how much the shortest month of the year is overflowing with entertainment options.

MOVIES TO WATCH IN THEATERS

MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME

ALBUMS YOU SHOULD HEAR

THINGS TO WATCH ON YOUR TV OR COMPUTER

BOOKS TO READ

  • An American Marriage: A Novel by Tayari Jones, out on February 6.
  • Call Me Zebra by Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi, out on February 6.
  • The Friend by Sigrid Nunez, out on February 6.
  • Feel Free: Essays by Zadie Smith, out on February 6.
  • Force of Nature by Jane Harper, out on February 6.
  • Empty Set by Verónica Gerber Bicecci, out on February 6.
  • Sadness Is a White Bird by Moriel Rothman-Zecher, out on February 13.
  • Vengeance: A Novel by Zachary Lazar, out on February 13.
  • Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi, out on February 13.
  • White Houses by Amy Bloom, out on February 13.
  • The Château: A Novel by Paul Goldberg, out on February 13.
  • The World Only Spins Forward: The Ascent of Angels in America by Isaac Butler and Dan Kois, out on February 13.
  • What Are We Doing Here?: Essays by Marilynne Robinson, out on February 20.
  • Sunburn by Laura Lippman, out on February 20.
  • All the Names They Used for God: Stories by Anjali Sachdeva, out on February 20.

[Photo Illustration: Aubree Lennon for Fast Company; Early Man: Aardman/Lionsgate, Mute (2): Keith Bernstein/Netflix, Coach Snoop: Netflix] 

