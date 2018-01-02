Going to CES? Lyft and Aptiv want to give you a ride in a self-driving car

Attendees at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this month will be able to ride around town in a self-driving car when they hail a Lyft. The pilot, a collaboration between the ride-hailing startup and the automotive company Aptiv, is part of a larger partnership between the two companies.

Interested riders will be able to hail a self-driving Lyft through the app from the Las Vegas Convention Center Gold Lot. The co-branded Aptiv/Lyft cars will deliver riders to more than 20 locations. Though the cars will be autonomous, Lyft and Aptiv will have a safety driver riding behind the wheel.

Aptiv is just Lyft’s latest self-driving auto partner. The company has already inked deals with Waymo, Jaguar, Ford, General Motors, Drive.ai, and nuTonomy (acquired by Aptiv in December). Lyft’s large network of riders represents a big opportunity for companies like Aptiv, which have developed self-driving technology, but not consumer relationships.

Last year during CES, Aptiv (nee Delphi) outfitted an Audi with its self-driving system and drove it around Las Vegas in demonstration of its capabilities.RR