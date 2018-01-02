Disney World removed “Do Not Disturb” signs (probably for a disturbing reason)

Guests checking into four Disney World resorts will no longer be able to hang “Do Not Disturb” signs on their room doors as a way to keep hotel staff at bay. Now the properties are offering “Room Occupied” signs. The switch allows hotel staff to enter the room after knocking and identifying themselves, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Guests will be notified about the new right-to-entry policy when they check in.

The change comes in the wake of the October 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas—when a man shot and killed 58 people and injured hundreds from the 32nd floor of a hotel. While Disney declined to say if the two events are related, it’s easy to make the connection. Disney has, in the past, prioritized guest safety over convenience. It’s made mandatory bag checks and random screenings part of the cost of entry to the Magic Kingdom for years.

Currently, this new security measure only affects the four Disney hotels that are accessible by the monorail, but Disney is considering introducing the “Room Occupied” signs to its other resorts in the future. After all, keeping guests safe is good business.ML