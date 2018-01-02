Dream job alert: This Florida state park is hiring mermaids

Want to make 2018 truly memorable? Then go ahead and quit your day job and head to Florida, because Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is looking for new mermaids—and it could be you.

On January 13, the park will hold auditions for anyone who wants to join its mermaid squad. Requirements include the ability to tread water for 10 minutes and swim 300 yards within a set amount of time and, ostensibly, the willingness to live in Florida. If the startup grind is getting you down and you’re desperate for a little job security, keep in mind that the mermaid show has been a staple of this corner of weird Florida since 1947, well before anyone could Instagram, Facebook Live, or Snapchat the show. (This also seems like a nice time to mention that we’ve had our eye on the mermaid economy for a while now.)

Sadly, the pay isn’t great, with the salary starting at $10/hour, but as any tech billionaire will tell you, money doesn’t buy happiness.

ML