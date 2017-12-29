Pinterest’s newest board member is a former finance exec for CBS and Pepsi

Fred Reynolds, a former executive for CBS Corp. and PepsiCo, is joining the board of directors of Pinterest, TechCrunch reports. The move comes amid rumblings of a possible IPO next year, although no timeline to go public has been laid out. Reynolds, who had a career in finance that spanned 38 years, stepped down as the executive vice president and chief financial officer for CBS Corp. in 2009. Pinterest, meanwhile, lost its top business executive, Tim Kendall, who announced he was leaving the company in November to start a new company in the healthcare space, Recode reported.