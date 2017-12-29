Report: Both Apple and Amazon are in talks with Saudi Arabia

Two of the biggest American tech giants are looking for ways to increase their global footprint. Reuters reports that Apple and Amazon have begun licensing discussions with the Saudi Arabian government. This would make it possible for both companies to open up operations in the region.

Currently, Apple and Amazon products are sold in Saudi Arabia, however, they are done so through third parties. If Apple were able to build its own stores in the country, it would create a more direct line to sell devices.

For Amazon, the company is reportedly still in early talks, but is looking into expanding Amazon Web Services to the region. This could lay the groundwork for more of the company’s businesses to open up shop there.

If successful, this would be very big for Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been trying to fashion himself as a technologically forward-thinking leader, and the country’s conservative government has been working to change laws to make it easier for the large tech firms to do business there.

You can read the full Reuters report here.CGW