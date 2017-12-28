advertisement
Watch: Smoke from the California wildfires travels all the way to Europe

[Photo: courtesy of Earth Observatory / NASA]

NASA released a series of incredible GIFs today showing how some of 2017’s natural disasters looked from space. In one of the images, smoke from this summer’s wildfires in California—some of which are still burning—can be seen drifting from the West Coast of North America over the entire continent, continuing across the Atlantic Ocean until it finally reaches Western Europe. It’s a stunning graphic that speaks to the devastation the fires are leaving behind.

In early September, the National Interagency Fire Center said 80 large fires were burning in nine western U.S. states, and that people living in vast swaths of California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Idaho had been breathing air deemed hazardous by the U.S. government.

Check out more of the NASA GIFs here.CZ

