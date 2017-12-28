Snapchat memories 2017: Here’s how to see your “year in review” story

Snapchat is taking a cue from Facebook this year and giving users the chance to relive their best moments of 2017. We’ll save the jokes about how lousy 2017 was (because it wasn’t all bad ) and get right to the servicey stuff. Accessing your own custom “Year in Review” story is easy. Just tap the Memories icon at the bottom of the screen, and your story will appear in the All tab . You can also edit the story if you don’t like the snaps and videos chosen for you.

Important notes: You can only make a year-end story if you’ve saved enough content in Snapchat’s Memories archive, per Recode. Obviously snaps that were meant to disappear won’t be part of the year in review. Also, the feature hasn’t been rolled out to all users yet. Snap’s support Twitter account tweeted earlier today that the feature is available right now for some users, and it promised that “more Snapchatters” will be able to access it soon. Some users had complained on Twitter that they weren’t able to see their 2017 memories. (Waiting to relive 2017 on Snapchat is somehow so 2017.)

Excited to see and share your 2017 Memories? Not to worry — Year End Story is available for some Snapchatters right now and will be available for more users soon ???? — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) December 28, 2017

