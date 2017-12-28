Amazon’s YouTube app on Fire TV stops working ahead of schedule

Amazon has already deactivated its YouTube app on Fire TV devices, four days before a planned blockade by Google. Instead of opening YouTube directly, the app now encourages users to install Silk or Firefox , and will open a link to the site once either browser is installed.

Google has said it will cut off YouTube access on Fire TV starting January 1, citing Amazon’s unwillingness to support Prime Video on Chromecast, or to sell Google hardware (including Chromecast) on its website. The companies say they’re having productive discussions, and Amazon now has a product listing up for Chromecast, but the YouTube app’s deactivation suggests an agreement isn’t imminent. It’s unclear if Amazon’s browser workaround will continue to work in the New Year. We’ve asked both companies for comment.

JN