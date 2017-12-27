Good news: The FCC says this wireless charging system won’t kill you

Energous has been promising over-the-air wireless charging for a few years now, but it finally got the FCC’s blessing to actually release it. Using focused beams of power via radio frequency, Energous claims that its WattUp tech can charge devices from up to three feet away . Conceptually it’s a big step up from inductive wireless charging solutions, which require devices to rest on a power mat. Energous says it went through “rigorous, multi-month testing” to meet the FCC’s safety and regulatory standards.

Still, the path to market for Energous is a bit murky. Last January, the company said it was partnering with “one of the largest consumer electronic companies in the world,” amid speculation of a tie-in with Apple. But Apple instead went with inductive charging via the Qi standard for its latest iPhones. Energous is planning to demo its FCC-approved tech at the CES trade show next month, so perhaps we’ll get some more clarity then.JN