This skincare startup wants you to mix your own lotions and potions

Here’s a new idea in the beauty industry: DIY lotions and potions. LOLI , a direct-to-consumer startup, is betting that women would enjoy putting together raw ingredients to formulate face masks, cleansers, creams, and moisturizers. LOLI was founded byTina Hedges, a former executive at L’Oreal and Estée Lauder, and was among the startups launched at Grand Central Tech’s Accelerator class of 2018.

The brand sells bases, oils, and infused waters, which can be combined according to various recipes. To make things less complicated, it also sells kits with three ingredients, plus a recipe card that explains how to blend them to make a hydrating mask, a serum, plus a cleanser.

LOLI is part of the growing movement in natural beauty. All of the raw ingredients are organic food-grade, and fair trade. The brand’s goal is to educate customers about these various ingredients and throw into relief how processed and chemical-filled the majority of skincare products on the market are. The company also wants to connect women to the long tradition of mixing your own beauty remedies using ingredients found in your surroundings.

