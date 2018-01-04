Eight Trends That Will Define The Digital Assistant Wars In 2018

Although Amazon and Google sold millions of smart speakers in 2017, the digital assistant wars are just getting started. This year, Alexa and Google Assistant will try to expand into new places and build bigger ecosystems. And they’ll do it while fending off new threats from rivals like Apple and Samsung.

Here are the major trends to watch for as the digital assistant wars escalate:

1. Breaking Out Of The House

Now that people have gotten used to talking with Alexa at home, Amazon could try to take its virtual assistant on the road. Perhaps we’ll see some Alexa earbuds to take on Apple’s red-hot AirPods, along with more vehicle dashboard tie-ins like the ones BMW and Ford announced in 2017.

Meanwhile, Google and Apple could try to push their own assistants beyond the smartphone, where they play more of a supporting role. Apple reportedly has second-generation AirPods in the works, and Google could try to follow up on its own tepidly received Pixel Buds. And while Apple and Google already have automotive solutions in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, respectively, perhaps we’ll see a bigger push for wireless support or even full dashboard integration—that isn’t dependent on a phone—to make voice control even easier.

2. The Battle For The Office

In November, Amazon announced plans to put an Echo on every office desk with Alexa for Business. This allows companies to set up voice routines for things like video conferencing, create their own private voice skills, and manage the Alexa commands that employees can use. It also ties into enterprise services such as Microsoft Exchange, Salesforce, and SAP Concur.

The move might have created some tension with Microsoft, which has been fashioning its own Cortana assistant as the AI of choice for enterprise. (The companies are teaming to let Alexa talk to Cortana and vice versa—a partnership that was supposed to come to fruition by the end of 2017, but didn’t make that deadline.) Google also seems likely to tweak its Assistant for a business environment, leading to a three-way battle for AI at work.

3. Another Chance For Third-Party Hardware

Do you really need a desk lamp or refrigerator that’s always listening for voice commands? Although building Alexa or Google Assistant into hardware has gotten a lot easier over the last year, that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea in the first place. Dedicated speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home provide better sound quality, often cost less, and are more versatile in terms of where you can put them. For third-party hardware makers, the challenge this year will be to find the use cases that actually stick.