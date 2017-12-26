Amazon’s Echo Dot sales crushed it over the holiday season, says Amazon

They say people tend to feel lonelier around the holidays, and now we have more evidence to back that up because a heck of a lot of people bought devices that they could talk to this Christmas. According to Amazon, its Echo Dot smart-home device was the top-selling item on Amazon.com during the holiday shopping season. As is usually the case, the Seattle e-commerce giant did not provide specific sales figures, but said simply that it sold “millions” of the devices. Third-party estimates have suggested that Amazon dominates the smart-speaker market by a wide margin, holding 76% of the current installed base, compared to 24% for Google Home, according to a September report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.