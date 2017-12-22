Amazon just bought a smart-doorbell company—probably to let more packages inside

As Amazon tries to control more entry points to your home, it’s acquiring the smart doorbell and camera maker Blink for an undisclosed sum, SlashGear reports. Blink recently launched a $99 doorbell with a built-in video camera that runs on a pair of AA batteries. The company also sells a wireless security camera for $130. Those products might appeal to Amazon because they’re fairly inexpensive and don’t require any wiring to set up.
Amazon already offers its own wired security camera, which works with certain smart door locks to creepily let package delivery people into your house. Although Blink says it’s operating as usual “for now,” the stage is set for something like an Echo Chime doorbell in the future.JN