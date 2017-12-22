“Fancy Bear” Russian hackers were targeting the emails of hundreds of journalists

The Russian hacking group known as “Fancy Bear” used sophisticated phishing schemes to try to hack into the email accounts of more than 200 journalists, including dozens at the New York Times and other American outlets, the Associated Press reports. The effort involved fake emails meant to look like they came from Google’s Gmail Accounts Team, prompting users to click a link to review their sign-in history. It’s a scheme similar to the one used to hack into the emails of Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta in early 2016.