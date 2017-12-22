Flying for the holidays? This Apple Maps trick might ease your airport nightmare

Apple Maps has a useful new feature, and it might come in handy during the hellish slog over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house for Christmas. The company recently rolled out indoor layouts of 30 airports across the globe , including all three New York-area airports, LAX, Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas, and a bunch more.

While terminal maps are still the raison d’etre of in-flight magazines, Apple Maps goes a bit further. The new feature shows gates, check-ins, baggage claim, and airport lounges, as well as shops and restaurants with reviews and hours. It also gives location-specific data that updates while you walk through the terminal. It can also toggle into 3D for that true airport experience as you wander the florescent-lit hallways in Baltimore, Detroit, Houston, Oakland, or wherever you have been forced to transfer thanks to your decision to purchase only the cheapest plane ticket.

Check out the full list of airports here and good luck out there.

P.S.: If you’ve made the wise choice to skip the holiday travel this year, but need to do a little last-minute Christmas shopping, Apple Maps also has indoor maps of malls across America. [via USA Today]ML