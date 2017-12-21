Eric Schmidt: A Timeline Of One Of The Most Influential And Awkward Leaders In Tech

Eric Schmidt, who stepped down Thursday as Alphabet’s chairman, is one of the most influential tech executives in history–and among the wealthiest–but he’s also among the most awkward where public relations is concerned.

Google’s financial results since Schmidt was brought in in 2001 to help guide the youngish company’s business strategy are obvious—the stock is currently trading at over $1,070 a share. This timeline marks out the big items in Schmidt’s bio, before and after Google, and sprinkles in some of the public missteps he’s made over the years.

1983 to 1997 — Schmidt cuts his teeth at Sun Microsystems, holding various positions, including, ultimately, VP and GM of the Software Products division.

April 1997 to November 2001 — Takes over as CEO, then chairman at Novell Inc.

March 2001 — Recruited by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and joins Google as chairman of the board, where he served until April 2004, and then again from April 2007 to April 3, 2011. He was CEO from August 2001 until April 2011.

August 2005 — Google blackballed CNet for a year after the publication ran a story including some sensitive details about Schmidt’s residence, political persuasion, and paycheck. Elinor Mills, the CNet reporter, used Google’s search engine to find it all.

August 29, 2006, to July 31, 2009 — Serves as a board member at Apple, then steps down when Apple and Google begin to seem more like competitors than friends.