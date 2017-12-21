Eric Schmidt is stepping down as Alphabet’s executive chairman

Eric Schmidt, who served as Google’s CEO from 2001-2011, has announced that he will be leaving his role as executive chairman of Alphabet’s board of directors. According to the company, Schmidt will then serve as a “technical advisor.”

“The Alphabet structure is working well, and Google and the Other Bets are thriving … In recent years, I’ve been spending a lot of my time on science and technology issues, and philanthropy, and I plan to expand that work,” Schmidt said in a statement.

Alphabet says it anticipates that "the Board will appoint a non-executive chairman."