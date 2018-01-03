Creating “A Service Economy That Actually Serves People, And A Justice System That Is Actually Just”

Liam Chinn, a social justice advocate in Oakland, California, remembers meeting a young man who had been arrested for stealing a cell phone and assaulting the victim in the process. He was on track to go into the criminal justice system, but Community Works West , a local nonprofit that advocates for alternatives to incarceration, worked with the county and diverted the young man into a restorative justice program. The process of restorative justice brings the perpetrator and the victim into a circle with family and community members; they discuss the crime, and reach mutual understanding and forgiveness. All of it takes place outside the typical criminal justice structures.

“The young man told me he felt it was a transformative process; there was a sense of accountability and healing,” Chinn says. Working through the restorative justice process in the circle with the person he had robbed helped the young man gain a better understanding of why he did what he did, and to learn to think to the bottom of a decision before acting on it. “But one thing really stood out to me,” Chinn says. “The young man said that at the end of it, he was still poor.”

That the United States needs a new model for justice cannot be overstated. Our justice system holds over 2.2 million incarcerated people–the world’s highest per-country percentage. One in five people inside are there for minor offenses, like drug possession. Our money bail system keeps people behind bars before they’re even charged with a crime because they cannot afford the exorbitant fees set for their release. Incarceration disproportionately affects lower-income people of color, and, by pulling people away from their communities and families for as much as decades at a time, adds another stumbling block on the difficult road to equity and economic mobility they already face.

The restorative justice model, Chinn says, has received attention recently because it keeps people in their communities, and lowers the rate of recidivism by as much as 38%–significant when people coming out of incarceration show a five-year recidivism rate of around 77%. But still, Chinn says, the effects of the model often fall short. “You rarely see restorative justice tied to other initiatives, like economic opportunities,” he says.

A new center in Oakland, for which Chinn will serve as the executive director, wants to build a way for restorative justice connect–quite literally–to crucial opportunities like job training and housing advocacy. Called Restore Oakland, and housed in a reclaimed building that once contained a music store at the corner of 34th Avenue and International Boulevard in the Fruitvale neighborhood, the facility, when it opens in early 2019, will feature rooms dedicated to restorative justice on the top floor, above a restaurant where members of the community, along with people who have been through the restorative justice program upstairs, will be able to receive job training. Other rooms in the cavernous space will be set aside for local advocacy groups like Causa Justa, which supports immigrant and tenant rights; the basement will serve as something of a coworking space for local nonprofits feeling threatened by rising rents in the steeply gentrifying Oakland. Designing Justice + Designing Spaces, a local nonprofit that uses design to imagine alternative spaces to the current system of mass incarceration, created the concept for the building.

Restore Oakland, which officially began construction in its building in December, has been several years in the works. A collaboration between the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights and Restaurant Opportunities Center United, the center emerged out of a desire to physically link the parallel movements for restorative justice and economic opportunity through fair and livable wages.

The Ella Baker Center is focused on shifting resources away from the incarceration system and toward communities of color; ROC United both analyzes the inequities within the restaurant industry–white applicants, for instance, are twice as likely than applicants of color to get a response on resumes submitted for well-paying front-of-house jobs–and works to end them. To that end, ROC United has opened a handful of nonprofit restaurants, called Colors, in cities like New York and Detroit, that train people of color, many of them formerly incarcerated, for high-earning jobs. What makes the restaurant industry both so problematic and so ripe with opportunity, says ROC United co-founder Saru Jayaraman, is that it is the largest and fastest-growing sector of the U.S. economy, with over 13 million workers nationally. “But the only living-wage jobs in our industry–fine dining service and bartending–are held almost exclusively by white people,” Jayaraman says.