How to Really Accomplish Your Goals in 2018

It’s that time of year when many of us get motivated to make ourselves better—healthier, wealthier, wiser, or just different—in the new year. Roughly six in 10 of us make New Year’s resolutions, according to a 2016 Harris poll.

But following through on those goals isn’t easy. Roughly half of those who are earnestly vowing to make improvements in 2018 are likely dusting off the same list they had last year. So if you want to actually accomplish those goals—or at least make a dent in them—by this time next year, use these five approaches.

Be Selective

When you’re sitting down to make a list of things you’d like to accomplish in the new year, it’s tempting to view the world as your oyster. Lose 20 pounds. Check. Get a new job or promotion. Check. Run a marathon. Check.

But to actually make progress, it’s best to be selective about your goals, says Steve Levinson, PhD, and president and CEO of Behavioral Dynamics, Inc. in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and author of The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not). Each change has a certain “cost” attached to it. And if the ultimate cost is too much in terms of time, effort, or the motivation required to make the change, we’re more likely to fail. He advises asking a series of questions:

What’s it going to cost in terms of effort?

What other things am I going to have to give up?

What other things do I have on my plate right now that will interfere with this?

Even though I have clearly decided that this would benefit me to make this particular change, is it realistic?

Is it worth what it’s going to cost me?

That’s not to say that goals that require a lot of time or effort are not worthwhile. But Levinson says you’ll need to think through how important the goal is to you and be prepared to make the sacrifices necessary for success.

Look at Your Why

Similarly, you need to look at why you want to achieve those goals and ensure that they’re in alignment with your big-picture goals and what you value, says Rachel Hershenberg, PhD, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University in Atlanta and author of Activating Happiness: A Jump-Start Guide to Overcoming Low Motivation, Depression, Or Just Feeling Stuck. For example, wanting to learn a new language is an admirable goal, but one that could easily be discarded when time gets scarce. However, if learning a new language is part of a bigger goal, such as changing to a career where being bilingual is an advantage or working for a few years overseas, then the need to accomplish it becomes more immediate.

“Not that there’s a magical number to three, but I encourage people to come up with their top three valued areas for right now, and then really try to make decisions and [focus] their daily and monthly calendars to be consistent with those valued areas,” she says.