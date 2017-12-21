Get ready for Facebook to have a lot more Taylor Swift and Kanye West

Facebook and Universal Music Group have just struck a deal that means your Facebook feed will be filled with your uncle’s DIY workout videos set to Eminem songs—and you won’t be able to report them for copyright infringement.

The first-of-its-kind licensing deal means Facebook users can upload videos that contain licensed music on Facebook, Instagram, and Oculus, according to a press release. Since the UMG universe includes artists like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Eminem, Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey, Adele, and Lil Wayne, expect to see every “relationship status” post accompanied by “Heartless,” “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” “I Heart Question Mark,” “Heartbreaker,” and “I’m Single.” The rest of the mainstream music industry may be about to get on board with this, too. While Universal was first, according to Variety, Warner Music may be next to sign on.

Per the release, the agreement is meant to serve as a “foundation for a strategic partnership roadmap that will deliver new music-based experiences online.” The deal will also allow Facebook to introduce new “music-based products” across platforms, including Messenger, so get ready to get Rick Rolled by your cousin via Facebook, too.ML