Watch the “Trump” sign get removed from the Trump SoHo building in this time-lapse video

The Trump SoHo just got rid of the Trump name. Overnight, the hotel removed the name from the awning, threw a mat over the hotel’s logo embedded in the sidewalk, and, according to reports from guests, removed the Trump-branded toiletries and chocolates. It basically wiped the Trump name from everything, “ even the Wi-Fi. ”

The building licensed its name from the Trump Organization—which also managed the 46-story hotel and condo—but cut ties with the company in late November as would-be patrons opted to stay elsewhere. According to a report from WNYC, the hotel will now be called the Dominick Hotel. Now the hotel must wait and see whether the sports teams, celebrities, and socialites who used to line up outside will return and answer the burning question: Is a Trump hotel by any other name still a Trump hotel?

You can watch the sign being removed in the video below. It was taken by Adafruit Industries, a company located across the street.

Daniel Terdiman contributed reporting. ML