The 10 Most Popular Leadership Stories Of 2017

2017 was a year of pretty extreme highs and lows in leadership. Sexual harassment issues came overwhelmingly to the fore , leading to many perpetrators to pay the price for years of misconduct for the first time. Racial tensions also unfolded on a national scale in ugly, violent, and sometimes fatal ways . Yet amid this tumult we also witnessed many moments of extraordinary leadership . And as Fast Company’s most-read stories of 2017 show, our conflicted political and cultural moment hasn’t curtailed readers’ hunger for making improvements, both personally and professionally.

Many of us expect our leaders to share that hunger. We want them to admit mistakes, act according to shared values, and look for ways to do better themselves and make others’ lives better in the process. As we head into 2018, these stories can hopefully help set us all on the right track–and offer the inspiration to make the year ahead as meaningful and productive as it deserves to be.

1. What Happened When I Gave Up Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, And Coffee

Sometimes it takes a detox to get our bodies and minds back on track. One writer felt this need at the beginning of 2017 after noticing that her holiday diet left her feeling sluggish and tired. Despite some initial difficulties, Fast Company’s Stephanie Vozza ultimately decided to stick with it.

2. Do These 5 Emotionally Intelligent Things Within 5 Minutes Of Meeting Someone

When it comes to making a good first impression, it may be more important to appear likable than smart. After all, nobody’s likely to remember you positively if they didn’t find you pleasant to be around. From finding common talking points to reiterating your new acquaintance’s name, these are a few emotionally intelligent things to do as soon as you meet someone new.



3. These Women Entrepreneurs Created A Fake Male Cofounder To Dodge Startup Sexism

Sexism in tech is still alive and well, as evidenced by this year’s Uber scandal, sexual harassment allegations in the VC world, and the infamous “Google memo” last summer. So when two women tech founders encountered sexist treatment in the process of building their business, they came up with a creative solution: create a fake male cofounder, by the name of Keith Mann, to navigate certain key business interactions for them. Here’s how that went.

4. This Is what Recruiters Look For In Your LinkedIn Profile

Want to see your LinkedIn account through a recruiter’s eyes? Look no further. Here’s a checklist of some of the features that catch their eye for the right reasons, and others that are instant turn-offs.