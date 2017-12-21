Patagonia just told Congress to go depose itself

Patagonia is not messing around in its fight to save Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, in the largest reversal of national monument protections in U.S. history. Not only did the company turn its website into a battlefront declaring “ The President Stole Your Land ” on its home page, but they filed suit to block the administration’s plan to shrink the two national monuments.

Now, the war continues. The Congressional Committee on Natural Resources invited Patagonia to come speak to them about the decision to shrink the national monuments, and the company’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, politely declined. Well, as politely as one can in a letter that is pure fire and calls the Congressional hearing “a macabre celebration of the largest reduction in public lands in American history.”

Seriously, this note is so full of ardent indignation and righteous disgust that someone should put up a plaque marking the day that Patagonia told Congress to go plaque itself.

