“Silent Night” Campaign Aims To Bring Holiday Spirit To The Refugee Crisis

What: A social campaign to raise awareness and funds for the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund that uses an adaptation of a classic carol to spotlight a modern crisis.
Who: United Nations’ Central Emergency Response Fund, VML
Why we care: The Christmas and holiday spirit is all about generosity and love, right? This campaign, and its stories of struggle, is a call to turn that into something real. The strong, resilient young women featured here come from conflict areas ranging from Iraq to Sudan. They illustrate the power of the global community—and that, in the midst of so much wrong in the world, there is potential for all of us to do plenty of right. In this case, that means donating to the United Nations’ Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which delivers rapid funding to humanitarian crises as they occur and helps food, water, and other life-saving aid reach people in situations of conflict or natural disaster.