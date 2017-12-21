Google wants to build a massive office complex in Sunnyvale

The two-building, 1.04-million-square-foot project is nicknamed “Caribbean” and would be large enough to house 4,500 employees, reports the Mercury News. Google unveiled its development plans for Sunnyvale’s Moffett Park to city officials on Wednesday. As is in vogue with large tech companies, the conceptual drawings for the two proposed buildings reveal designs for the buildings, including long inclines that would allow employees to walk, cycle, or rollerblade up to the entrances. If planning is approved, Google employees could start moving into the new building in 2021.MG