CRISPR gene editing has successfully prevented deafness in genetically predisposed mice

The major breakthrough was reported in Nature on Wednesday. Researchers used CRISPR gene editing tools to inject a single edited gene cocktail into adolescent mice that were genetically predisposed to go deaf. The CRISPR injection was then able to successfully disrupt the deafness-causing gene, meaning those mice will not lose their hearing due to genetic causes. Now the team of researchers plans to use the same technique on larger mammals and, if that is found safe and effective, to go on to human testing. In humans, over 50% of deafness is genetic.MG