China’s Didi Chuxing raises another $4 billion to take on Uber

The Chinese ride-hailing giant has secured the additional funding, and with it now has a market cap of over $50 billion, the company has announced. The company says it will use the new funds “to support AI capacity-building, international expansion, and new business initiatives, including the development of new energy vehicle service networks.” As CNBC notes, Didi will begin expanding internationally next year with launches in Mexico and possibly Taiwan. As for who gave Didi the $4 billion, the company says it was a mix of Chinese and international investors, and Japan’s Softbank also told CNBC that it was one of the investors.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.