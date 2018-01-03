WIll Facebook Watch Be Must-See TV In 2018?

It was heralded as a “ big attack on TV ” that “ could chip away at broadcasters’ revenue ” when Facebook announced its plan to launch a TV-centric platform called Watch last summer. Reports surfaced that the social giant would shell out as much as $1 billion to develop new shows, putting it in the company of Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu that are spending $6 billion, $4.5 billion, and $2.5 billion, respectively, on content.

Four months later, Facebook Watch is still trying to figure out what it wants to be, and find its place in the congested landscape of digital programming.

Given Facebook’s 1.37 billion daily active users, it should have been able to scale its Watch programs quickly. The trouble is that the News Feed–which has become prime real estate for short-form video viewing–defeats the purpose of Watch.

“A lot of publishers and creators still have this mental model of the News Feed where only short-form, viral videos work, not realizing that something a little longer can find success on Watch,” says Fidji Simo, vice president of product at Facebook. “That’s really the perception shift that we need to address in the next year, that publishers and creators will feel totally comfortable and excited in switching to this type of content on Facebook instead of just focusing on what works in News Feed.”

But Simo isn’t looking for a buzzy breakout hit like House of Cards or The Handmaid’s Tale. And the kind of shows people are willing to discuss ad nauseum on social–think Scandal or Game of Thrones–aren’t what Facebook’s after, either. “The goal is not to fund more and more content,” says Simo. What she’s primarily focused on is servicing more niche communities.

“When we look at the content that’s really building these engaged communities, it’s content from creators that are vlogging for 15 minutes,” Simo says. “What we think is very unique online is that you can actually build communities that are much more niche and give distribution to content that a small group of people will be interested in. We see incredibly engaged communities around knitting. That’s something that won’t build a massive community like a big TV show, but if you do that for everyone’s passion projects and you can connect everyone to the creator, it can be extremely powerful.”