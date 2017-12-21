Why Netflix Doesn’t Care If Everyone Knows About Its New Movie “Bright”

Netflix is dropping its biggest film to date: Bright , a $90 million, special-effects extravaganza directed by David Ayer ( Suicide Squad ) and starring Will Smith as an L.A. cop whose buddy-partner is a blue-skinned orc (Joel Edgerton). The unlikely duo fight crime in a quasi-mystical city populated by winged faeries, urban gangsters, and mafioso-style elves in search of magic wands. Despite abysmal reviews , the film has garnered huge buzz ever since it was acquired by Netflix in a bidding war earlier this year, as it signals the company’s entrée into major-studio-level moviemaking.

That said, if Bright was indeed being released by a major studio such as Warner Bros. or Disney, you’d be so inundated with trailers, billboards, and other marketing by now, that you’d either be chomping at the bit to finally see the film, or totally sick of it. Either way, you’d be highly aware that Bright was here.

But this is Netflix we’re talking about, which means all the rules of traditional Hollywood have been tossed aside. In this case, that means that while you may have seen a Bright billboard strategically positioned in certain L.A. neighborhoods (the ones that people like Will Smith drive through) or a TV spot, it’s safe to assume you haven’t been throttled by traditional marketing. No Bright McDonald’s tie-ins. No orc bobble-heads.

To which Netflix says: Exactly the point.

“We’ve found the most effective way to drive viewing is on the service,” Chris Jaffe, Netflix’s vice president of product innovation, told a group of journalists at the company’s gleaming, glass-walled L.A. office tower earlier this month.

Jaffe went on to explain that while Netflix has invested in things like TV trailers–the first for Bright debuted during the 2017 Oscar telecast–the majority of its focus is on selling the film to Netflix users, particularly users whom Netflix’s algorithms determine would be most likely to enjoy the film.

To wit: Ever since the trailer debuted, Netflix has been analyzing all of its 109 million users, crunching data such as what movies and TV shows they most recently watched, what genres they tend to over-index on, which ones are fans of Smith, etc. to determine which members should be shown clips and imagery of Bright. In all, Netflix’s algorithms take more than 100 factors into consideration when analyzing its individual members, recomputing the data at least every 24 hours–in some cases as often as every four to eight hours. In other words, if you’re someone who watches a lot of action or sci-fi movies on Netflix, you’re going to be seeing Bright featured in various places on the service: in the originals row, as a recommendation after you finish watching something, on the top of the homepage. You might even receive an email from Netflix telling you about the film.