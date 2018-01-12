“The Post” Screenwriters On Making A Movie About Exposing Presidential Lies

About a month after Sean Spicer insisted, falsely, that Donald Trump had drawn the largest inauguration crowd in history— “period!” —Steven Spielberg signed on to direct The Post, a film about the journalists who exposed a wealth of presidential lies about Vietnam.

By then, the current U.S. president had established an adversarial relationship with the media. In the months to come, that relationship only deteriorated further, with Trump eventually being named the world’s greatest oppressor of press freedom. Although the team behind The Post had already foreseen some present-day parallels to the era depicted in their film, they were not prepared for exactly how much 2017 would come to resemble 1971.

“It was remarkable how more and more relevant the first amendment theme became as we were in production,” says Josh Singer, a co-writer on The Post. “It’s one of the reasons why Steven [Spielberg] wanted to make the movie now.”

The Post initially began as a spec script from Liz Hannah, a then-unknown screenwriter simply hoping to land an agent. She wanted to tell the story of Katharine Graham, the former Washington Post publisher who became the first-ever female CEO of a Fortune 500 company, and who ultimately tangled with editor Ben Bradlee over the decision to publish the Pentagon Papers. As Hannah was writing the first draft, the symmetry between Graham and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton seemed to be the most obvious parallel to the present. (She sold the script just 10 days before the election.) Then came Trump’s unexpected victory. While the theme of a woman in charge now felt even more vital, Trump’s war on the media provided an urgent, insistent example of history repeating itself. Suddenly, a screenplay set nearly half a century in the past had a message that would deeply resonate with the present: that the press is meant to serve the governed, not the governors.

Steven Spielberg read a draft of the screenplay in February and decided to make the movie—if he could finish it in time for a 2017 release. Around the same time, Meryl Streep signed on to play Graham, Tom Hanks came on board as Bradlee, and Josh Singer, who won an Oscar for Spotlight, was brought in to help reshape the script with Hannah. Production was set to begin 10 weeks later. The nearly unheard-of speed at which the film came together mirrored the furious pace of the news cycle under the new president.

Although Trump-centric news was constantly erupting while Hannah and Singer reworked the script, the sustained chaos didn’t distract them so much as rile them up.

“We were feeling very hopeful in telling this story and getting it out into the world,” Hannah says. “It gave us something to do, something that felt productive. We felt like we were telling a story we thought should be told right now.”