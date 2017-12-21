Meet The Agency That Turned MoonPie Into Twitter’s Funniest Snack Cake

It’s not often that one tweet can shut down an entire factory. But last August, when MoonPie trolled Hostess for claiming to be the “official snack cake of the eclipse,” demand for its chocolate cookie and marshmallow product skyrocketed to the point where its Chattanooga Bakery factory ran out of supplies and had to halt production.

It was the pinnacle of an already impressive run. MoonPie had been building up to the eclipse on social media for the month of August, which helped give the century-old brand its best sales month ever. And as more and more people discover its funny, engaging, zero-effs-giving Twitter voice, it looks like December will once again break that record.

The brains behind MoonPie’s online personality is Knoxville, TN-based agency The Tombras Group. “MoonPie’s sales are up 17%,” says executive vice-president Dooley Tombras. “And this is a brand that’s had no new product innovation, no significant distribution increase, and no discounting going on. And there’s no TV advertising. So all of these increases can be attributed to what we’ve been doing on social media.”

It’s as good a day as any to stick a MoonPie in the microwave light a couple candles and scream into a soft pillow — MoonPie (@MoonPie) November 30, 2017

What they’ve been doing is mixing funny, aw-shucks brand jokes with sometimes searing replies to trolls. Just this past weekend, MoonPie lit up two would-be detractors in hilarious fashion.