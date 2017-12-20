LGBTQ nonprofits got a Trump bump last year

The Movement Advancement Project (MAP), an LGBTQ advocacy organization, estimates this week that the combined revenues of 39 major U.S. LGBTQ nonprofits jumped 11% in fiscal 2016 , compared to the year before–and that was all before Trump took office.

We won’t know until the numbers are crunched toward the end of 2018 how the first year of Trump’s presidency affected those organizations’ coffers. But considering his administration has wasted no time making life harder for queer Americans–and targeting transgender people in particular–it’s a good bet that the groups pushing back against those efforts will continue amassing more popular and financial support.

In the United States, individual contributions still make up the bulk of LGBTQ nonprofits’ revenue, which grew 16% in 2016 (from roughly $70 million to more than $81 million combined). However, corporate giving kept pace as well, increasing 15% over the same period.

Read the full MAP report here.RB