Santa Claus looks fabulous sporting the top menswear fashion of 2017

Santa Claus isn’t known for his fashion sense. He’s been wearing the same red-and-white suit for centuries. But who knows, he might actually look pretty fly in designer streetwear.

Alvanon, which uses data to improve the way apparel fits, just gave Santa a designer makeover. The company commissioned Brooklyn-based artist Leland Foster to create a series of illustrations of Father Christmas in 2017’s top menswear looks. Remember Balenciaga’s Bernie Sanders-inspired fall winter collection? Or Louis Vuitton’s Supreme collaboration? Or Gucci’s fabulous red suits? Santa models these looks with flair, with an iPhone in hand to take the requisite selfie.

This is all part of Alvanon’s broader goal of drawing attention to the plus-size men’s market, which is currently valued at $1 billion. A full 70% of American men are now overweight or obese, and yet the high-end fashion market still doesn’t create many products for this customer base. While womenswear brands have made big strides this year creating luxurious options for plus-size women, the menswear market still has some way to go.ES