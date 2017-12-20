People are freaking out over the Magic Leap product that almost no one’s seen yet

Did you hear the news? If you read technology blogs, you surely have! Magic Leap, the company that is for some reason valued at about $5 billion, is finally almost about to release the product that’s been hinted at for years. Now, we get to know why investors have been dumping heaps of money into this company that supposedly made something to do with augmented reality.

But let’s actually look at what the news is: Magic Leap has published a website, one that has pictures. These pictures show a nice-looking man with a goggle-like headset over his eyes, carrying a bulbous remote. The website does list some features about the product–its “digital lightfield,” sensors, chips, and “next generation interface.” It also teases a “creator portal” coming in 2018, which will allegedly give people access to the actual physical device. But you can’t actually pre-order the product.

Yet, if you read the coverage from today, it’s as if every technology reporter has obtained the coveted Magic Leap product. TechCrunch writes. “It’s probably not the most understated product you’ve ever seen, but it’s not a helmet. Similarly, Business Insider, The Verge, Engadget, CNBC and others wrote about the website, citing the alleged features.

The only real information we have comes from a Rolling Stone article where the reporter was able to test out the headset. Here, we get a slight description of what to expect, which includes descriptions of a “science fiction world,” interactions with a robot, and even a human woman. We get a few paragraphs about of the experiences–some are TV-like, others may serve as digital assistants–but the real details are still hazy:

I can describe the intent and my own thoughts, but I agreed not to divulge the specifics of the characters or IP. In many cases, these are experiences that will never see the light of day; instead they were constructed to give visitors who pass through the facility under non-disclosure agreement, a chance to see the magic in action.

Pitchfork was also given some access to the device, but didn’t describe anything except for an experience the company created with Sigúr Ros’ music.

Which leaves us with the everlasting question of: What really is Magic Leap? The secrecy continues to make technology journalists write even more feverishly, without knowing firsthand any real facts.

The only thing I can say about the company firsthand is that Magic Leap’s public relations department certainly earns the money it makes.CGW