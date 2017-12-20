The grand unifying theory of Apple: MacOS and iOS could converge after all

Apple might be preparing to merge its MacOS and iOS app ecosystems after years of insisting on clear separation between the two platforms. Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on a universal app framework, which would allow developers to write a single app that works on iPhone, iPad, and Mac . Apple could announce its plans at the Worldwide Developers Conference next June, with a launch to follow in the fall. (It could also delay or scrap the plans, Gurman hedged.)

In the past, Apple executives have said that iOS works best with touch, while MacOS should be optimized for a mouse and keyboard. But separating the two ecosystems creates more work for developers, some of whom have neglected the Mac side and put their best work on iOS. Meanwhile, Google’s Chromebooks have gotten better thanks to Android apps, and Microsoft has been building a universal platform for Windows apps. Apple may be realizing that building mouse-friendly features atop touchscreen apps isn’t as tricky as it once seemed.JN