4 Stupidly Simple Habit Changes To Lower Your Work Stress This Year

Sure, you could set a sweepingly ambitious New Year’s resolution for yourself, but you’re hesitating–or even downright opposed. It’s not because everything in your life is totally perfect, of course, it’s just that you’re already maxed out: In order to make an adjustment, something else would have to give, and it’s far from clear what can.

The only way you’re actually going to boost your productivity without taking on even more work-related stress is if the changes are super simple–like, stupid simple. Fortunately, as a professional time coach, I know of a few. These quick hacks may not sound revolutionary, but revolutionary isn’t what we’re going for here. If what you’re really looking for is even just a little relief from the buildup of work stress over the past year, here are a few low-effort tweaks to make.

1. Delete An App You Use At Least Once Daily

Sorry, developers! You build some great apps, but occasionally they make us miserable. Obviously, one of the best ways to decrease stress and increase time is to delete apps that are sucking your time without adding value.

You know your own vices. Maybe it’s Facebook, maybe it’s a game, maybe it’s a dating app, maybe it’s something else entirely. Whatever it is, if you find that it’s your default go-to whenever you have downtime, it’s likely sapping the focus and mental energy you need to get stuff done–and indirectly stressing you out as a result. So pick just one app to start with and delete it, even if only for a week to see how you fare.

You may not be able to cut back on your workload, but you can cut back on your digital habits. Not being on an app you use (but don’t need) on a daily basis can open up space–even if it’s only a little–to think, breathe, knock an item off your to-do list, return that call, and get to bed on time . . . which brings us to hack No. 2.

Related: What Happened When I (Almost) Gave Up Facebook, Email, And Texting For A Month

2. Set A “Get Ready For Bed” Alarm

Lost sleep is a huge drag on productivity and a big cause of work-related stress. One of my time-management coaching clients added a, “Why are you still awake!?” alarm on his phone in the evening. When it went off, that was his cue to pause and ask whether whatever he was doing at that moment was really worth violating his self-imposed bedtime for. It worked for him. He knew that anytime he “broke” the rule, it was for something truly important, not because he’d lost track of time.