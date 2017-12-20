Subaru is investigating claims of mileage cheating

Subaru does not want to be the new Volkswagen—at least when it comes to cheating scandals. The Japanese car manufacturer is investigating claims that its mileage may not be all its cracked up to be. According to Reuters, Subaru is trying to determine whether mileage readings were falsified during final checks. While mileage isn’t a safety issue, per se, the news comes as the company is working to rebuild its reputation after it was revealed that it’s so-called certified inspections of new cars were performed by uncertified staff, which may have led to the potentially falsified mileage reports. The whiff of a Volkswagen-esque scandal or, heck, a Mistubishi-esque one, is already driving stock prices down.ML